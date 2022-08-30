Woman, 25, dies after falling ill at Creamfields music festival

A 25-year-old woman has died after falling ill at the Creamfields music festival, Cheshire Police said.

The woman was taken to Warrington District General Hospital after she fell ill at around 10.15pm last Friday at the event in Cheshire.

Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Her next of kin have been informed.

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who led the policing operation for Creamfields 2022, said there was nothing to suggest any “suspicious circumstances” surrounding the woman’s death.

“The tragic death of a young woman is heart-breaking and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time,” she said.

“An investigation into the cause of her death is under way but at this stage there is nothing to suggest that there are any suspicious circumstances.”

It comes after 39 arrests were made at the festival for numerous offences, with 71 people ejected for possession of illegal drugs.

In total, 209 crimes were reported with 135 being drug-related.

Ms Heath said that police made a “conscious effort” to target drug suppliers at the festival.

“This year around 69,000 people attended Creamfields 2022 between Thursday and Monday”, he said.

“It’s a huge undertaking and we worked with event organisers and security staff in a bid to prevent illegal drugs from getting into the site.

“There were drugs dogs at entrances and opportunities for illegal substances and weapons to be placed in surrender bins along with an extensive search process by security personnel at entrances to the site.

“A conscious effort was made to target those who were intent on supplying illegal substances at the event, which accounted for more than half of the arrests made, while we made use of other options available to us, such as community resolutions, for lower level offences.

“All of those who were arrested and are being investigated for drug offences will now have to face the consequences and pay the price for their actions.”