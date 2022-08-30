Search

30 Aug 2022

17th century Scottish castle goes on sale for more than half a million

17th century Scottish castle goes on sale for more than half a million

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Aug 2022 7:38 PM

An A-listed 17th century castle in Dundee with turrets and leaded glass windows has gone on the market with offers for more than £625,000.

Powrie Castle, located to the north of the city, has had extensive renovation work done on it by its current owners over the last three decades.

In keeping with its history, parts of the building’s medieval and renaissance features have been preserved.

The castle sale is being managed by Thorntons Property, which has advertised the site as suitable for a family home, a holiday home or an investment.

At the heart of the historic building lies a 325 sq ft drawing room with a high vaulted ceiling, and a dining room with flagstone flooring, an inglenook fireplace and an oak-beamed ceiling.

The property used to have its own bakery which has now been converted into a dining kitchen, complete with a stone vaulted ceiling, bread oven and Aga range cooker.

The home has three double-sized bedrooms, including “the grand Laird and Lady’s bedroom”, which incorporates an open fireplace and a barrel-vaulted ceiling, plus an en-suite shower room.

From this room can be accessed the “Tower Room”, which is currently a study and has previously been used as an art room.

The castle includes a monument in its grounds, The Keep, which dates back to the 16th century.

But the origins of the grounds themselves can be traced about 850 years back, to 1172, when King William the Lion gifted the land to Robert Ogilvie, the Earl of Angus.

Since then, the stewardship of the property has been dominated by two families: the Ogilvies and the Fotheringhams.

Owning the castle for around 600 years between them, the families were actively involved in the politics and conflicts of the late Middle Ages, Renaissance and the Age of Discovery.

Letters show their correspondence with royal figures including Mary Queen of Scots.

Property manager David Fletcher said: “Powrie Castle is a rare opportunity to own a beautifully renovated castle, with links to some of Scotland’s noted royal figures and significant historic events.

“Despite its grand connections, it is a remarkably comfortable and enchanting home that offers great flexibility.

“The Tower and Turret rooms could be converted into two further bedrooms, which would be especially suitable for children, and its large formal dining and drawing rooms are the perfect spaces for entertaining.

“Just three miles to Dundee, which has excellent road, rail and air links, and close to world-classing golfing at St Andrews and Carnoustie, Powrie Castle is sure to attract interest from a wide range of buyers.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media