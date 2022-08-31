Search

Postal workers strike for second day in fight for improved pay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 7:47 AM

Postal workers are striking for a second day as their battle for better pay continues.

More than 115,000 staff were expected to walk out on Wednesday, according to the Communication Workers Union (CWU).

“What’s really making members angry is knowing that the managers will be getting their bonuses tomorrow – on the backs of the hard work our members have put in – while refusing to resolve pay for hard-working counter staff, supply chain and admin workers,” CWU assistant secretary Andy Furey said on Tuesday.

“This current senior management team have got their priorities all wrong.

“They won’t be able to operate without the hard work and goodwill of our members and it’s about time they recognised that fact.

“Hopefully the increased pay offer form 3% to 5% is a sign that they’re moving in the right direction as a consequence of these strikes.

“It’s still nowhere near enough – but it’s a step forward. And with the terrible news on Friday about energy prices, it’s more important than ever that we get that fair pay deal that our members deserve.”

Postal workers took industrial action on Friday, which the CWU declared “the biggest strike in the UK since 2009”.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said at the time his members voted in favour of the strike by 97.6% in a ballot, after management “imposed” a 2% pay rise on employees but “rewarded themselves with record bonuses”.

The two strikes are to be followed by further stoppages on September 8 and 9.

Royal Mail chief executive Simon Thompson denied the accusation that money from the company has been handed to shareholders, saying the Covid-19 “bubble has burst”.

He told BBC Radio 4’s World At One programme on Friday he was open to talk to unions “as long as that discussion is going to be around change”.

