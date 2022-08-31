Search

31 Aug 2022

What the papers say – August 31

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 8:30 AM

Criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and political jostling are splashed across the front pages.

A poll by the Daily Mirror says 82% of people want a freeze on soaring gas and electricity bills, while i has small firms pleading with Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “save us from 400% energy hike”.

Ms Truss’s opponent Rishi Sunak tells the Financial Times that markets are losing faith in the British economy.

A “completely unsustainable” surge in demand will see food banks unable to feed the hungriest families this winter, according to The Guardian.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with the headline “Farewell… I’m proud of the things we did” as it covers an “upbeat” Boris Johnson reflecting on his legacy.

“World mourns a true man of peace” says Metro as it reflects on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail cover a think tank’s proposal for an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence in officers.

Patients will be able to use the NHS app to find hospitals with shorter waiting lists, reports The Times.

And The Sun and Daily Star dedicate their splashes to criticism of the Duchess of Sussex following a recent interview and podcast.

