What the papers say – August 31

Criticism of the Duchess of Sussex and political jostling are splashed across the front pages.



A poll by the Daily Mirror says 82% of people want a freeze on soaring gas and electricity bills, while i has small firms pleading with Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss to “save us from 400% energy hike”.

Ms Truss’s opponent Rishi Sunak tells the Financial Times that markets are losing faith in the British economy.

Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 31 August

A “completely unsustainable” surge in demand will see food banks unable to feed the hungriest families this winter, according to The Guardian.

Guardian front page, 31 August 2022: Hunger fears as food banks warn stock may run out, plus Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91

Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads with the headline “Farewell… I’m proud of the things we did” as it covers an “upbeat” Boris Johnson reflecting on his legacy.

“World mourns a true man of peace” says Metro as it reflects on the death of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.

Metro: WORLD MOURNS A TRUE MAN OF PEACE - Mikhail Gorbachev 1931-2022

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail cover a think tank’s proposal for an independent review into initial police training amid falling public confidence in officers.

Patients will be able to use the NHS app to find hospitals with shorter waiting lists, reports The Times.

Times: App will let patients avoid long NHS waits

And The Sun and Daily Star dedicate their splashes to criticism of the Duchess of Sussex following a recent interview and podcast.