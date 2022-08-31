Search

31 Aug 2022

Mick Lynch: Transport for London funding deal could lead to further strikes

A funding deal for Transport for London will lead to fresh strikes, a leading rail union has warned.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said the announcement of a long-term funding arrangement by the Government and TfL on Tuesday will attack Tube workers’ pay and pensions.

The union said driverless Tube trains were included in reforms called for by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as part of the deal.

RMT, along with other transport unions, will be holding a Save London Transport rally tonight with special guest US senator Bernie Sanders.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “This deal negotiated in secret by TfL and Government ministers will likely see our members pensions attacked and further pay restraint in the future, coupled with driverless trains.

“Grant Shapps’ attack on Tube workers would be unacceptable at any time but in an escalating, cost-of-living crisis it is shameful and will be resisted through further strike action.

“The rally tonight will send a message that RMT and other transport unions will not tolerate attacks on workers’ pay and conditions or cuts to public services.”

Grant Shapps said: “For over two years now, we’ve time and again shown our unwavering commitment to London and the transport network it depends on, but we have to be fair to taxpayers across the entire country.

“This deal more than delivers for Londoners and even matches the mayor’s own pre-pandemic spending plans but for this to work, the mayor must follow through on his promises to get TfL back on a steady financial footing, stop relying on Government bailouts and take responsibility for his actions.

“Now is the time to put politics to one side and get on with the job – Londoners depend on it.”

