Round-up of strikes and potential industrial action affecting the UK

Workers at Royal Mail, BT and journalists on some newspapers were on strike on Wednesday amid continuing industrial action across the country over pay, jobs and conditions.

Strikes or ballots for industrial action are being announced virtually every day as workers across the country join the growing campaign for pay rises to match soaring inflation in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Unions have described it as a “summer of solidarity” amid worsening industrial relations and accusations from union officials that the Government is doing little or nothing to help workers struggling with mounting bills.

“Morale across the system is at an all-time low. Judges, crown prosecutors, defence solicitors, court staff, police, probation and prison officers are exhausted.” @BarristerSecret sets out the problems across the justice system and their ideas to fix them… https://t.co/SFiYUNq9IX — The Bar Council (@thebarcouncil) August 28, 2022

Here are some of the upcoming strikes and potential disputes stretching into the autumn.

– September 5: Barristers in England and Wales start an indefinite strike over Government-set fees for legal aid work.

– September 8 and 9: Royal Mail workers in the Communication Workers union strike again over pay.

– September 11: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in England closes.

– September 15: A strike ballot of Royal College of Nursing members opens.

It is more important than ever that society sees how negligent successive governments have been with the nursing profession and the public’s safety. Share with your networks today. #FairPayForNursing https://t.co/B7CJKy1FBu pic.twitter.com/AfJNKATgEB — The RCN (@theRCN) August 30, 2022

– September 16: A strike ballot of Unite’s NHS members in Wales closes.

– September 26: A national strike ballot opens of Public and Commercial Service union members over pay, pensions, jobs and redundancy terms.

– September 26: Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs Association at a number of rail companies stage 24-hour strike in the long running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

– October 21: GMB ballot of 100,000 local government workers closes.