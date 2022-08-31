Search

31 Aug 2022

Man in court over murder of ‘proud’ mother-of-three

Man in court over murder of ‘proud’ mother-of-three

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 11:45 AM

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a “proud” mother-of-three.

Andrew Simon Jenkins, 48, is accused of killing Susan Moore at a house in Redbrook Way, Cwmbran, near Newport.

Police found 53-year-old Ms Moore unresponsive in Jenkins’ flat on Saturday morning following reports that a woman had been assaulted.

Although she was rushed to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, she later died of her injuries.

Jenkins, of Ty Tudur, Redbrook Way, was arrested and charged with her murder.

At a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, Judge Daniel Williams remanded Jenkins into custody until the next hearing which was set for November 25.

A trial date was set for February 27 2023.

Another man from Cwmbran, aged 45, was also arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

In a statement this week, Ms Moore’s family said they have been left “deeply saddened and shocked” by her death.

“Susan lived her life to the full and there was certainly never a dull moment,” they said.

“She was a proud daughter and mother-of-three who will be sorely missed.

“We as a family are continuing to process the events at this time and request our privacy is respected.

“We thank those assisting with inquiries and the ongoing messages providing us with support.”

Detective Chief Inspector Matthew Sedgebeer, of Gwent Police, who is leading the investigation, asked anyone who was in the area between midnight and 7.30am on Saturday, or anyone who spoke to Ms Moore between Thursday August 25 and Saturday, to come forward.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media