31 Aug 2022

Murder probe after woman found dead at home

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

31 Aug 2022 10:10 PM

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 40s was found dead at her home in Merseyside.

Police found the woman at a home in Piele Road in Haydock after 9am on Wednesday.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found an injured man in his 30s near the address, Merseyside Police said.

He has been taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police added that the man will continue to be questioned.

Detective Chief Inspector Allison Woods said the investigation is in “the very early stages”.

“Tackling violence against women and girls remains a priority for Merseyside Police and we are urgently carrying out a number of lines of inquiry to establish what has taken place,” she said.

“The investigation is in the very early stages and while I understand that incidents of this nature are worrying to people living locally we believe those involved were known to each other and there is no threat to the wider community.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of Piele Road between 8.30am and 9am this morning who saw or heard anything suspicious or has any information which could assist the investigation to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information which could help the investigation is asked to send a direct message to @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 quoting log 234 of 31st August.

