Search

01 Sept 2022

Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust

Midwife officially launches review into maternity care at scandal-hit NHS trust

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 10:18 AM

A senior midwife has urged families and staff members of an NHS trust embroiled in a scandal over baby deaths to come forward as an independent review into maternity failings was officially launched.

Donna Ockenden is set to lead the investigation after some 100 mothers wrote to the then health secretary Sajid Javid to criticise the thematic review of maternity incidents at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH).

To date, dozens of babies are believed to have died or been left with serious injuries as a result of care at the trust, which runs Nottingham’s City Hospital and Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC).

The families of the babies affected repeatedly called for an independent review led by Ms Ockenden, who chaired the investigation into baby and mother deaths at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust.

On Thursday, Ms Ockenden said she wants families and staff at NUH to “be able to feel confidence and pride in the safety and quality of their local maternity services”.

Announcing the start of the independent review, Ms Ockenden said on Twitter: “Today is the first day of the independent review into maternity services at NUH – I am honoured to have been appointed to the role of chair.

“Our goal is for local families and staff to once more be able to feel confidence and pride in the safety & quality of their local maternity services.

“I am making a public appeal to anyone that has significant concerns about maternity care they or a family member received in NUH – your stories are so important to us.

“If you are a staff member, current or former, that has concerns, please come forward – your confidentiality will be respected, we are waiting  to hear from you.”

Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission told the trust it must make “significant and immediate improvements” to its maternity services as it said women and babies may not be safe.

NUH is also being prosecuted over the death of baby Wynter Sophia Andrews, which could have been prevented if she had been delivered sooner.

An inquest found she had died from hypoxic ischaemic encephalopathy – a loss of oxygen flow to the brain – after she was born by Caesarean section at the QMC in September 2019.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media