Search

01 Sept 2022

Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’

Boris Johnson at odds with Liz Truss as he labels fracking claims ‘dubious’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 3:04 PM

Boris Johnson used one of his final speeches as Prime Minister to cast doubt on fracking, in what will be seen as a veiled put-down of his likely successor Liz Truss.

The Foreign Secretary, seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Mr Johnson, has offered strong indications that she would lift the ban on fracking amid soaring energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.

Mr Johnson used his final major policy speech, at the Sizewell nuclear plant site in Suffolk, to say he is “dubious” about the benefits that fracking could provide.

The PM, who promised £700 million of funding for the Sizewell C plant, also suggested that green energy is a much more viable option.

“I’m not intellectually, morally opposed to this at all,” he said.

Taking questions from reporters, he added: “I think that if we could frack effectively and cheaply in this country, that would possibly be a very beneficial thing.

“I just have to say I’m slightly dubious that it will prove to be a panacea. I would much rather that we focused on the things where we are brilliant and where the environmental damage is really minimal, like offshore wind.”

He stressed how cheap offshore wind is compared to gas, calling the UK “brilliant” at the technology.

Mr Johnson continued: “Of course we need to diversify policy. Where local communities want a different solution, they should be allowed to go for different solutions, but I don’t think that particular solution (fracking) is going to be the panacea that some people suggest.

“We can be flexible, but we should not put all our eggs in that particular basket.”

The energy crisis has dominated the latter stages of the Tory leadership contest, amid grim warnings about a long winter ahead for UK households and renewed debates about energy security in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

It was reported last month that Ms Truss would invite applications for drilling licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if she becomes prime minister, as well as push oil and gas firms to invest in their existing sites to maximise production.

Rishi Sunak, who is widely believed to be in for defeat on Monday, has also set out plans to boost North Sea gas production and to allow fracking where it is supported by locals.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media