Search

01 Sept 2022

Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

Ambulance waits ‘number one winter priority’ for NHS – Barclay

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Sept 2022 6:28 PM

Cutting ambulance waiting times will be the “number one priority” for the health service in England this winter, the Health Secretary said, as he took aim at NHS bureaucracy.

Steve Barclay claimed he wanted to “stimulate a conversation” about backroom staffing in the NHS as he set out its preparations for the winter.

In what could be his final speech as Health Secretary ahead of the new prime minister’s arrival, Mr Barclay described ambulance handover times as the “number one priority for the department and for NHS England” over the winter.

“You will have seen this is not just my number one priority but from the recent viral video with my heckler that this is also a wider priority as well,” he told a Policy Exchange event.

Mr Barclay was recently confronted by an angry member of the public during a visit to Moorfields Eye Hospital in central London, who highlighted how “people have died” while waiting for the emergency services.

The Health Secretary claimed that NHS data showed a “small number of trusts” accounted for “almost half of ambulance handover delays”.

He said a “new focus on operational performance underpinned by data” and “targeted work over the summer” was being used to deal with issues in these trusts.

A “lack of flow within our hospitals” was also highlighted as an area of concern, with Mr Barclay telling the audience: “We currently have over 12,000 beds occupied by patients who are medically fit to discharge.”

The Health Secretary also discussed longer-term priorities for the health service, claiming there were 53,000 staff in organisations across the NHS in England “where the majority are not providing direct patient care” on top of hospital and GP management.

He added: “My point is this is not just an issue of cost. It is also about effectiveness. Because too much management can be a distraction to the front line.

“Staff at the centre need to streamline the administrative burden of those on the front line and not risk adding to it.

“If we are to reprioritise back office costs to the front line, there needs to be more transparency.”

Mr Barclay added he would publish a “digital map” of NHS staffing, telling the event: “It will stimulate, I hope, a conversation within the NHS about how priorities and resourcing is best aligned.”

Ahead of making the speech, the Health Secretary had been expected to suggest slimming down of NHS priorities to deal with a difficult winter.

He told journalists at the event: “I think if you have a very large centre, you have people both in the department, NHS England or the arm’s length bodies, and the regional bodies, that generates lots of meetings, lots of people with different priorities. I think what gets lost sometimes within that is what delivers the biggest impact.

“If everything’s a priority, nothing is a priority.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media