Search

02 Sept 2022

Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace

Shopper footfall recovery slows as cost of living concerns gather pace

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The post-Covid recovery in shopper footfall slowed in August as cost of living pressures discouraged consumers, figures show.

Total UK footfall was down 12.4% in August on three years ago – a comparison made to even out Covid-related distortions – according to British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Sensormatic IQ data.

Footfall on High Streets declined by 13.6%, 2.3 percentage points better than last month’s rate and an improvement on the three-month average decline of 14.5%.

Retail park visits were down by 4.1%, while shopping centre footfall fell by 22.7% – 2.1 percentage points better than last month’s rate and above the three-month average decline of 23.6%.

England saw the shallowest footfall decline of all the nations at 11.2%, followed by Northern Ireland (11.5%) and Wales at (13.1%).

Scotland again saw the steepest decline at 14.8%.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Whilst footfall in August continued its modest recovery towards pre-pandemic levels, the rate of improvement slowed.

“Many people remain concerned about the rising cost-of-living and the price of their energy bills, which has kept them away from visiting high streets and town centres.

“September brings a new Prime Minister and new government with a difficult task ahead. To help retailers keep prices as low as possible, the government should include a freeze in the business rates multiplier next year on the to do list, otherwise the 10% inflationary increase in rates bills will lead to higher prices for customers.”

Andy Sumpter, from Sensormatic Solutions, said: “Despite the heatwave and the ongoing train strikes cooling shopper numbers for periods during the month, August footfall on the whole remained resilient with performance improving against pre-pandemic levels compared to July, boosted in part by August staycations and rising tourist numbers returning.

“However, whilst the outlook for August remained cheery, retailers will be looking ahead to the Autumn – and retail’s Golden Quarter of Christmas trading – with an air of caution as the cost-of-living crisis continues to play out, and they await to see what packages of support will be offered to consumers to ease the burden on household budgets once the new PM is announced next week.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media