Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.
Extinction Rebellion said its supporters have launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help deliver change.
The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand in hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.
One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.
The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.
“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”
Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.
The Commons and Lords are currently in recess until Monday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.