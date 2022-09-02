Search

02 Sept 2022

Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

Extinction Rebellion activists 'superglue' themselves in Commons chamber

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 1:55 PM

Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.

Extinction Rebellion said its supporters have launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help deliver change.

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand in hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”

Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.

The Commons and Lords are currently in recess until Monday.

