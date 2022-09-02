Search

02 Sept 2022

Extinction Rebellion launches superglue protest in House of Commons chamber

Extinction Rebellion launches superglue protest in House of Commons chamber

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 2:20 PM

Climate activists posing as tourists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) said around 50 people were involved in the “non-violent” action at the Palace of Westminster.

They said three people booked on an official tour of the building glued themselves in a chain around the Speaker’s chair before they read out a speech in support of a citizens’ assembly to act on climate matters.

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing the three members hand-in-hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One protester climbed up scaffolding inside the parliamentary estate near Westminster Hall and held a banner that read: “Let the people decide, citizens’ assembly now.”

Two of its members also used bike locks to chain themselves to the railings to the New Palace Yard entrance gates.

Police responded in a bid to deal with the protesters inside and outside the building.

An XR activist, who would only give his name as Al from Northamptonshire, said demonstrators had smuggled banners into the Commons chamber in a “bag within a bag”.

He said: “The action today was to form a circle around the Speaker’s chair. People glued themselves around the Speaker’s chair, they didn’t damage the Speaker’s chair in any way, and they glued themselves to each other.”

XR protester Joe Short, from Bristol, said: “I have locked myself to the railings outside the Houses of Parliament.

“It is part of a bigger protest which is about climate inaction but it is also about a citizens’ assembly which is an alternative form of democracy which could be much more effective at dealing with problems like climate change.”

Asked if he was uncomfortable chained to the railings and surrounded by police officers, Mr Short said: “At the end of the day, in the scheme of things, it is not such an uncomfortable position.”

XR demonstrator Lisa from Newbury joined fellow protesters outside the gates of Parliament.

She said: “We are here today because we are addressing the seat of power here in Parliament, because it is not working. It is broken.

“We have got a horrendous climate crisis, a huge, obscene, terrible cost-of-living crisis and it is not working.

“We need to let the people decide on the next actions and we do that through a citizens’ assembly.”

Police officers could be seen surrounding the demonstrators and had earlier led a singing crowd of them out of the Parliamentary estate.

A House of Commons spokesman said: “We are aware of an incident on the parliamentary estate and are currently dealing with the situation as a matter of urgency.”

The Commons and Lords are in recess until Monday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media