Search

02 Sept 2022

G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil

G7 finance ministers agree price cap on Russian oil

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

Finance ministers from the G7, including Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi, have agreed a price cap on Russian crude oil and petroleum products.

The Chancellor has said he believes the move “will curtail Putin’s capacity to fund his war” in Ukraine.

It comes around six months after Vladimir Putin’s Russian army first invaded Ukraine.

In a joint statement, G7 ministers confirmed the price cap, which will be based on a range of technical inputs and will involve a price level which will be revisited as necessary.

The ministers added: “We aim to align implementation with the timeline of related measures within the EU’s sixth sanctions package.”

In a separate statement, Mr Zahawi said further action against Putin was a “personal priority as Chancellor”.

He said: “Since Putin’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the UK and our allies have imposed hugely damaging sanctions on the Kremlin war machine, pushing the Russian economy into a deep recession and putting the majority of Russia’s 640 billion dollars foreign exchange reserves beyond use.

“Following a productive meeting with Secretary Janet Yellen in Washington, and together with our G7 partners, we have agreed to go further.

“We will curtail Putin’s capacity to fund his war from oil exports by banning services, such as insurance and the provision of finance, to vessels carrying Russian oil above an agreed price cap.

“We are united against this barbaric aggression and will do all we can to support Ukraine as they fight for sovereignty, democracy and freedom.”

Despite declining oil volumes, Russia saw the value of oil sales jump by more than £600 million in June compared with the previous month due to rocketing prices as a result of the war.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media