03 Sept 2022

Duke and Duchess of Sussex praise online safety activists ahead of trip to UK

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

02 Sept 2022 11:55 PM

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have praised young online safety activists ahead of their trip to the UK.

In a post on the website of their foundation Archewell, Meghan and Harry congratulated young people in California who supported the Design It For Us campaign to raise awareness for a new policy aimed at ensuring youngsters are safer online.

They wrote: “We’re so encouraged to see the next generation stand up, speak up, and push for a better digital environment for themselves and their peers.

“We are equally encouraged to see our public leaders actively respond to the reality and scope of online harms.”

The duke and duchess also referred to their two children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, as they spoke about safety and wellbeing for children and teens on social media.

“As parents of two young children in California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex extend their deep gratitude to these young advocates, their supporters, and all the leaders who listened to them and acted,” they added.

“Your tireless dedication will help make the internet a safer, more hopeful place.”

It comes after Meghan told journalist Allison P. Davis that she will be returning to Instagram after deleting her account more than four years ago on becoming a senior royal, during an interview with The Cut magazine published earlier this week.

However, later in the interview, Davis said the duchess suggested she was no longer sure that she would.

The duke and duchess are set to visit the UK next week, where they will attend the One Young World Manchester Summit on September 5 before jetting off to Germany for the Invictus Games Düsseldorf One Year To Go ceremony the next day.

The Duke and Duchess will then return to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 in London on September 8.

It is not known what day the couple will arrive on British soil, or if they will visit the Queen in Balmoral, but it is thought unlikely they will bring their children on the working trip.

