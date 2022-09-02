Search

03 Sept 2022

UK ticket-holder claims £110M EuroMillions jackpot

UK ticket-holder claims £110M EuroMillions jackpot

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

One lucky ticketholder has scooped Friday’s £110 million EuroMillions jackpot.

Andy Carter, Camelot’s senior winners’ adviser at the National Lottery, said: “What a fabulous night for one UK ticket-holder who has scooped tonight’s amazing £110M EuroMillions jackpot!

The winning EuroMillions numbers from Friday’s draw were 07, 12, 13, 20 and 45 – plus the Lucky Star numbers 03 and 12.

Mr Carter said: “Players are urged to check their tickets and to give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, more than £30M is generated every week for good causes across the country.

“This supports everything from local projects making a difference where you live, to our nations’ athletes at the recent Commonwealth Games.”

Only 15 UK players have ever won a jackpot of more than £100 million, with the record-holders winning £195 million in July.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media