Search

03 Sept 2022

Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study

Energy crisis may force manufacturers to cut production or even close – study

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The energy crisis is forcing manufacturers to consider cutting production or closing down altogether, according to new research.

Make UK said its study showed firms were warning that their energy costs have already “spiralled out of control”.

Around half of the 200 companies surveyed said their electricity bills have shot up by more than 100% in the past 12 months and half expect the same fate in the coming year.

Around one in eight of those polled said they have already made job cuts as a result of increased energy bills, and admit that more drastic action such as full shutdowns and wider redundancies will be needed if expected price hikes materialise in the next 12 months.

Make UK, which represents manufacturers in the UK, said the country is lagging behind EU counterparts offering more emergency help for industry, such as the Italian government cutting levies on gas and electricity bills and reducing VAT for energy intensive industries.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive of Make UK, said: “As energy bills spiral out of control, manufacturers are working tirelessly to find ways to reduce consumption, putting in place as much as they can afford in terms of building improvements and installing renewable sources of energy.

“Government must step in to help struggling businesses.

“With an increasing number of manufacturers now in survival mode and taking drastic action such as cutting jobs, emergency action is needed by the new government as soon as they are inside No 10.

“We are already lagging behind our global competitors, and the prolonged lack of action by the UK Government making this worse.

“UK manufacturing needs help now if it is to thrive and maintain the millions of well-paid jobs around the whole of the UK and to keep its place as one of the world’s great manufacturing nations.”

A government spokesperson said: “No national government can control the global factors pushing up the price of energy, but we will continue to support business in navigating the months ahead.

“We have provided more than £2 billion to industry in recent years to help with the costs of energy. In addition, we recently doubled the budget of our electricity relief scheme and announced plans to exempt industries from certain green energy levies.

“We’ve also cut taxes for hundreds of thousands of businesses by increasing the Employment Allowance which reduces national insurance contributions and slashing fuel duty.

“On top of that we’ve put the brakes on bill increases by freezing the business rates multiplier, worth £4.6 billion over the next five years.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media