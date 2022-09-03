In Pictures: Cabers tossed and stones thrown at Highland games

Members of the royal family have been joined by thousands of spectators for the annual celebration of Scottish sports and cultural traditions at the Braemar Gathering.
The Queen, who has been suffering from mobility problems since last autumn, is usually in attendance, but this year the Prince of Wales was on hand in Aberdeenshire to enjoy the many disciplines on show ranging from caber tossing to Highland dancing.
The Braemar Gathering is always held on the first Saturday in September in The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park in Braemar.
The event, which sees competitors test their strength, dexterity and stamina across many sports, dates back more than 900 years to the time of King Malcolm Canmore, and has been run in its present form since 1832.
