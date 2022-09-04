Search

04 Sept 2022

Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium

Charles ‘moved beyond words’ by allergy death as he hosts global symposium

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 7:00 AM

The Prince of Wales has said he was “moved beyond words” by the death of a teenager who died from an allergic reaction to a Pret baguette.

Charles is hosting a global symposium of allergy scientists at Dumfries House in Scotland organised by The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation.

The foundation was set up by the parents of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, who died from anaphylaxis, the most severe form of an allergic reaction.

Natasha died on July 17 2016 aged 15 after eating a Pret a Manger artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette before boarding a flight at Heathrow with her father and best friend.

A coroner concluded that she would not have eaten the baguette if the sesame seeds – to which she was severely allergic – had been included on the label.

The idea of bringing the world’s leading allergy and environment experts together was first raised by Charles following the 2018 inquest into Natasha’s death which highlighted the growing allergic epidemic, particularly among children and young people.

The two-day global symposium on September 6 and 7 will see Charles take part in a roundtable discussion with the scientists and Natasha’s parents Nadim and Tanya Ednan-Laperouse.

Seventeen world leading allergy experts from the UK, US, Finland, Germany, Hong Kong and Denmark will attend the event.

Charles said: “I was moved beyond words by the tragic death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse and the way her parents have selflessly dedicated themselves to preventing other families suffering in the same way.

“That is why my Prince’s Foundation is hosting leading scientists and experts in the field to tackle the environmental causes of allergic disease, so that no more lives are needlessly lost due to allergic reactions.”

Mr Ednan-Laperouse, co-founder of Natasha’s Foundation, said: “We are deeply grateful to HRH The Prince of Wales for inspiring and hosting this momentous event, which will involve many of the world’s leading allergy experts.

“By bringing the scientists together in one room, we hope to identify the most important and effective ways of tackling the allergy epidemic, to prevent other families from enduring the loss and heartbreak that we have had to endure following Natasha’s death.

“This is a real opportunity to draw up a blueprint to make allergy history and will help define the next major research intervention to be supported by Natasha’s Foundation.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media