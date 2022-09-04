Search

04 Sept 2022

Sunak does not rule out standing in future Tory leadership race

Sunak does not rule out standing in future Tory leadership race

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 11:59 AM

Rishi Sunak has not ruled out standing for the Conservative leadership in future if he is unsuccessful in the current contest.

The former chancellor did firmly say he will continue as an MP if he does not become prime minister this week, and he vowed to support a Conservative Government “in whatever capacity”.

The Tory leadership ballot closed on Friday and the winner will be announced on Monday.

Mr Sunak’s rival in the contest, Liz Truss, is widely believed to be on course to win the contest, which is decided by Conservative Party members.

He was asked on the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme if he would run for the Tory leadership again.

He said: “We’ve just finished this campaign. I’d say… I need to recover from this one. But I look forward to supporting the Conservative Government in whatever capacity.”

Asked if that means he is not ruling out another run for the top job, he added: “No gosh, no no no, I think my job now is just to support a Conservative Government. That’s what I want to see succeed and that’s what I’ll do.”

Earlier in the interview, the former chancellor vowed: “I’m going to stay as a Member of Parliament,” even if he does not win the keys to Number 10.

He told how he finished the campaign at home with his own party members in Richmond, and said: “It’s been a great privilege to represent them as their Member of Parliament for Richmond in North Yorkshire, I’d love to keep doing that as long as they’ll have me.”

He was also pressed on whether he would commit to standing at the next general election.

“I literally just said, I was with my own members,” Mr Sunak said, before being asked again if he will stand for the next Parliament.

“It’s presumptuous for me to say because I have to get selected by my own members. But I was with them on Friday night and it’s been a great privilege to represent them. And I know I can do good work for them,” he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media