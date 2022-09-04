Body found in retired teacher murder probe

Police investigating the murder of a retired teacher have found the body of a man.

Two men, aged 27 and 63, have been charged in connection with the death of Peter Coshan, 75, who worked as a biology teacher at Fettes College in Edinburgh before retiring.

Officers investigating the crime were scouring parts of the north of England when they made the discovery on Sunday, on the A696 near the village of Kirkwhelpington in Northumberland.

The body is yet to be formally identified but Mr Coshan’s family has been notified.

“Our thoughts remain with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time and we are continuing to provide them with support,” said Detective Superintendent Andrew Patrick, of Police Scotland’s major investigations team.

“I would like to take the opportunity to pass on our thanks to everyone who has come forward with information which has helped our investigation.”

Mr Coshan was last seen on August 11 in the Seafield Road area of the Scottish capital.

Paul Black, 63, also known as Joseph Hillary, and Paul McNaughton, 27, have both appeared in court charged with the murder of Mr Coshan.

Black and McNaughton appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on August 18, with the pair also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice and theft.

They made no plea when they appeared in private at the court.