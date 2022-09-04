Search

04 Sept 2022

Man left requiring hospital treatment for facial injury after assault

Man left requiring hospital treatment for facial injury after assault

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

04 Sept 2022 9:01 PM

A 65-year-old man was left requiring hospital treatment for a serious facial injury following an assault by a fellow driver in Livingston.

The incident happened at the A899 northbound off-ramp at the Houston Interchange at around 4pm on Thursday.

Police said two vehicles, a silver Volkswagen hatchback and a white/cream-coloured Mini, were driven between the Lizzie Bryce Roundabout and Houston Interchange before an altercation occurred between the two drivers.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Mini suffered a serious facial injury as a result and required treatment at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie of Livingston Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnesses the interaction and manner of driving of the two vehicles or anyone who may have witnessed the subsequent assault after the vehicles were stopped.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time.

“We understand that a passing HGV sounded its horn at the time of the assault and we would be keen to identify and speak to the driver of this vehicle.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2309 of September 1, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media