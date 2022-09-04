Man left requiring hospital treatment for facial injury after assault

A 65-year-old man was left requiring hospital treatment for a serious facial injury following an assault by a fellow driver in Livingston.

The incident happened at the A899 northbound off-ramp at the Houston Interchange at around 4pm on Thursday.

Police said two vehicles, a silver Volkswagen hatchback and a white/cream-coloured Mini, were driven between the Lizzie Bryce Roundabout and Houston Interchange before an altercation occurred between the two drivers.

The 65-year-old male driver of the Mini suffered a serious facial injury as a result and required treatment at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.

Detective Sergeant Graham Garvie of Livingston Police Station said: “Our inquiries are ongoing into this incident and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who witnesses the interaction and manner of driving of the two vehicles or anyone who may have witnessed the subsequent assault after the vehicles were stopped.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the time.

“We understand that a passing HGV sounded its horn at the time of the assault and we would be keen to identify and speak to the driver of this vehicle.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2309 of September 1, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”