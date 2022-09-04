Search

05 Sept 2022

Scottish Government pledges fiscal review two weeks after UK emergency budget

Scottish Government pledges fiscal review two weeks after UK emergency budget

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

The Scottish Government will lay out the results of a fiscal review within two weeks of a UK Government emergency budget, John Swinney has said.

Ministers pledged to undertake a budget review in response to the cost-of-living crisis, in a bid to identify funding from other spending areas that can ease the pressure on households.

Either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak could hold an emergency budget or other fiscal event after taking office in an attempt to tackle the crisis and the Deputy First Minister pledged to act quickly after Downing Street plans are announced.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will publish her plans for the next year in the Programme for Government on Tuesday, with Mr Swinney due to give an update on the budget review and its impact on public sector pay the following day.

“This year’s Programme for Government is set against a backdrop of economic upheaval that has not been seen for a generation, already impacting people, businesses, public services and the third sector across Scotland,” the Deputy First Minister said.

“For that reason, this is a different Programme for Government – one that is subject to the outcome of our Emergency Budget Review and its implications for our budget for 2023-24.

“The UK Government’s existing spending plans, coupled with Bank of England inflation forecasts, mean that the Scottish Government’s funding will fall by 4.5% in real terms next year.

“If inflation rises significantly higher, the resources available to us will erode even further at the very time when costs are increasing.

“With the new prime minister due to be appointed this week, it is vital that the UK Government now acts decisively to tackle this ongoing crisis.

“The Scottish Government is continuing to do everything within our powers and resources to help those most affected; however, the powers and resources needed to tackle this emergency on the scale required lie squarely with the UK Government.

“Further spending cuts to Scotland’s budget from the UK Government would be disastrous and would cost lives.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media