05 Sept 2022

What the papers say – September 5

05 Sept 2022 4:10 AM

The papers on Monday are led by Liz Truss’s pledge to take action on soaring energy bills.

The Daily Express says Ms Truss has promised “immediate” action on the energy crisis, with The Daily Telegraph reporting she could freeze bills as prime minister to help the nation’s poorest households.

The Daily Mirror leads with criticism over the Tory leadership frontrunner claiming the details of her cost-of-living plan are still a week away.

The i carries a warning from Ms Truss, who is the front-runner in the Tory leadership contest, that any plan will come with “difficult decisions”.

The Guardian reports Ms Truss intends on defying Tory warnings to press ahead with tax cuts.

The Daily Mail leads with a comic on the BBC’s Have I Got News For You mocking the current Foreign Secretary.

Elsewhere, Metro says police have arrested three suspects over the shooting death of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool last month.

The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex did not meet up on Sunday despite staying half-a-mile apart from each other, according to The Sun.

And the Daily Star says pubs are in need of targeted help amid the energy crisis.

