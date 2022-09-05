Search

05 Sept 2022

Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Fourth man questioned in connection with murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 11:53 AM

A fourth man is being questioned in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

The 34-year-old, from Liverpool, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender after he was stopped by officers on the M42 near Leamington Spa in Warwickshire, Merseyside Police said.

He was the fourth man to be arrested in the space of 24 hours by officers investigating the death of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool on August 22.

A force spokesman said the vehicle the man was driving was seized following his arrest on Sunday evening.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool was arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

Two other men, a 41-year-old from Knowsley and a 29-year-old from Liverpool, are being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Warrants were executed at two properties in Liverpool on Sunday, police said.

Olivia died after she was shot in her home when a gunman chased convicted burglar Joseph Nee into the property at about 10pm.

A post-mortem examination found her medical cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest.

Her mother Cheryl was also injured.

Detective Chief Superintendent and head of investigations Mark Kameen said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation.

“However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can a build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

A 36-year-old man from Huyton and a 33-year-old from Dovecot who were arrested on suspicion of murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to Olivia’s death have been released on bail.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media