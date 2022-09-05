Search

05 Sept 2022

Live: Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak await result of Tory leadership contest

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 12:52 PM

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is widely expected to beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak to become the new leader of the Conservative Party.

The announcement is scheduled for around 12.30pm, with the winner expected to make a speech before spending the rest of the day finalising their choices for Cabinet and wider ministerial roles and writing their first prime ministerial speech.

Boris Johnson and his successor will go to Balmoral, rather than Buckingham Palace, for the appointment of the new prime minister on Tuesday, in a break from tradition.

The Queen will receive Mr Johnson on Tuesday at her Aberdeenshire home, where he will formally tender his resignation, and this will be followed by an audience with the new Tory leader, where she or he will be invited to form a government.

11.52am:

The appointment of the new leader comes at a difficult time amid the cost-of-living crisis.

Liz Truss is reportedly strongly considering freezing energy bills in a bid to ease the burden on households this winter if she wins the Conservative leadership contest.

Having made tax cuts a key priority during her leadership campaign, Ms Truss had remained tight-lipped about what kind of support package she might introduce as the UK faces the prospect of soaring energy bills and a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

But reports in The Daily Telegraph and The Times on Monday suggest she is likely to introduce an energy bills freeze in some form.

11.45am:

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak left his home in London earlier this morning ahead of the announcement.

News

