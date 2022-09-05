Search

05 Sept 2022

How to avoid the hike in Heathrow travel costs

How to avoid the hike in Heathrow travel costs

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 2:32 PM

A trick to avoid the hike in the cost of taking public transport between central London and Heathrow Airport has emerged.

Several online blogs are advising budget-conscious travellers they can sidestep a 57% fare increase by adding just a few minutes to their journey.

Discounts for off-peak travel on London Underground and Elizabeth line trains from Zone 1 to Heathrow were scrapped on Sunday.

This means adult pay-as-you-go fares outside the morning and evening peak periods have risen from £3.50 to £5.50 on the Tube, and from £10.80 to £12.80 on the Elizabeth line.

But London Underground passengers travelling on the Piccadilly line to Heathrow can pay the same fare as before if they get off at Hatton Cross – one stop before the west London airport – tap out at the ticket barriers, tap back in, and catch the next Tube.

The same method can be used to save money on Elizabeth line journeys.

Getting off – and back on again – at Hayes and Harlington station is £3 cheaper than a non-stop trip to Heathrow.

A post by London blogger “diamond geezer”, which outlined the potential savings, stated that “in normal times” it would be seen as “penny-pinching”, but “we no longer live in normal times”.

He added: “The Heathrow off-peak fare hike is very much the advance guard for a number of nastier decisions coming down the line – thanks Mr Shapps – so steel yourself for more unexpected and unwanted announcements coming all too soon.”

Transport for London (TfL) said the removal of off-peak discounts is a result of conditions imposed by the Department for Transport – led by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps – as part of a £1.2 billion funding package agreed last week.

The fee for buying an Oyster card also rose on Sunday, from £5 to £7.

The price increases are expected to generate an additional £27 million per year and support TfL in achieving its target of “financially sustainable operations” by April 2023.

Heathrow Express fares are unaffected by the changes.

The service – which runs non-stop between the airport and Paddington, west London – costs £25 for a single ticket bought on the day of travel, although advance tickets are available from £5.50.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media