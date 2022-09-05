Search

05 Sept 2022

Truss must take ‘decisive action’ to help firms over inflation, trade bodies say

Truss must take ‘decisive action’ to help firms over inflation, trade bodies say

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 3:27 PM

Business groups have called for “decisive action” from the next prime minister Liz Truss to avoid company failures as they tackle rocketing energy bills.

Ms Truss promised supporters a “bold plan” to cut taxes and deal with the energy crisis after winning the Tory leadership race ahead of Rishi Sunak on Monday.

The new leader of the Conservative Party, who will meet the Queen on Tuesday for her formal handover to become prime minister, has previously outlined plans to scrap Mr Sunak’s proposed corporation tax and implement other tax reductions for firms.

On Monday, numerous business groups congratulated the current Foreign Secretary on her appointment but demanded urgent action to help UK industry amid spiralling inflation and waning spending power among consumers.

Stephen Phipson, chief executive officer of manufacturers’ body Make UK, said: “We congratulate Liz Truss on her appointment and look forward to discussing the critical importance of manufacturing, a sector that delivers millions of well-paid, highly-skilled jobs across the whole of the UK.

“But industry at this time needs decisive action from the new government to help it through a prolonged period of unprecedented hikes in energy bills, rising cost of raw materials and critical labour shortages in order to keep Britain’s place as a leader of innovation on the world stage.”

Earlier on Monday, the latest monthly S&P Global/CIPS UK services PMI survey suggested a worse-than-expected performance by country’s service sector last month.

Firms reported the slowest pace of growth for a year and a half as the rising cost-of-living weighed on customers.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive officer of UKHospitality, said the trade group is keen to work closely with Ms Truss and her cabinet “as we strive to save the hospitality industry”.

The trade group boss said: “The new government must act quickly and decisively to address the soaring energy bills that are facing consumers and businesses.

“With the right package of support – including a reduction in the headline rate of VAT for the sector to 12.5%, a business rates holiday, the deferral of all environmental levies, the reinstatement of a HMRC Time to Pay scheme and the reintroduction of a trade credit insurance scheme for energy – the sector will be well-placed to aid growth through generating jobs and local investment.”

During her acceptance speech, the new leader said she would cut taxes in a bid to grow the UK economy over the coming years.

It comes despite the latest projections from the Bank of England warning that the UK could face a recession over five successive quarters.

Elsewhere, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) called for Ms Truss and her cabinet for action on business rates, the property tax facing high street businesses.

“Businesses need clarity on the government’s intentions as soon as possible so they can understand the inflationary impact of any policy decisions,” Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said.

“One immediate way the Government can help retailers support their customers is to freeze the business rates multiplier for all retail businesses for the next financial year, protecting the industry from rates increases linked to inflation, and giving greater scope to hold down prices, protect jobs, and support the economy.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media