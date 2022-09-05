Search

05 Sept 2022

Just the ticket: Lionesses’ hero honoured with special ‘Chloe Kelly’ bus

Just the ticket: Lionesses’ hero honoured with special ‘Chloe Kelly’ bus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 4:25 PM

England footballer Chloe Kelly has been honoured for her role in winning Euro 2022 with a ride on bus displaying her name.

The forward travelled on route 92 on Monday to Wembley Stadium, the scene of her extra-time winner that clinched glory for the Lionesses in July.

Kelly, 24, used to regularly take the 92 bus from her home in Ealing, west London to the stadium on FA Cup final day to buy a programme.

On Monday, she met Ashwani Kumar, who has driven buses on the route for 15 years.

She also viewed bus stop posters that Transport for London (TfL) has created to celebrate her connection to the route.

The Manchester City star said: “I used to take the 92 bus as a kid so it is incredible all these years later to be on a 92 bus with my name on it.

“The route brings back so many memories for me so this is a once in a lifetime experience.

“I never thought I’d see my name on a London bus – something just as iconic as the trophy.”

Mr Kumar said: “I’ve been a bus driver for 15 years and often drove the route 92 bus.

“I may well have been one of the drivers taking Chloe to Wembley, so it’s such an amazing feeling knowing I might have had a very small part in facilitating her ambition.

“I am proud to help passengers on their own personal journeys, whatever that may be.”

TfL’s interim customer and revenue director Julie Dixon said: “We absolutely loved to hear that Chloe Kelly used to get the route 92 to Wembley, and felt it was only right to honour her in this special way.

“We hope that everyone getting on and off at Wembley Stadium will be inspired by the posters, and remember that every great journey starts somewhere – perhaps on one of our buses.”

The England women’s team play their first home match since their Euros win on Tuesday night, in a World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg at Stoke City’s Bet365 Stadium.

Kelly will miss the game due to a leg injury.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media