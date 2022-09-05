Search

Notting Hill Carnival murder: Appeal for witnesses to come forward

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 5:11 PM

Detectives investigating the murder of a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival are urging witnesses to come forward, one week after the stabbing.

Takayo Nembhard, 21, a performer from Bristol, was killed while there were crowds of several hundred people in the immediate area, but no-one has been arrested over his death.

Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Jim Shirley said: “I know that there were several hundred people in the immediate area surrounding the murder, and while the carnival environment made the management of and access to the scene difficult, it also meant that there were likely to have been a number of witnesses.

“If you saw anything, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please do get in touch.”

Mr Nembhard, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the event with his sister and friends when he was stabbed at about 8pm on Monday in Ladbroke Grove, under the Westway flyover.

He was taken to hospital but died there. The cause of death was a stab wound to the right groin femoral artery.

On Monday officers will return to the scene between 7pm and 9pm to speak to people.

They are appealing for anyone with information, or relevant video footage or still photographs, to come forward.

The police can be contacted on 020 7175 2206 or 101, or tweet @MetCC, quoting the reference 7478/29AUG.

To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

