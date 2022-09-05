Search

05 Sept 2022

Sturgeon tells Truss independence is a decision for Scots voters, not the new PM

Sturgeon tells Truss independence is a decision for Scots voters, not the new PM

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 5:39 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has told Liz Truss that Scotland’s future in the UK will be “decided by the people of Scotland” and not by the new prime minister.

The Scottish First Minister said that was a “democratic principle”.

Ms Truss, who won the race to become the next Conservative leader and UK Prime Minister, is opposed to the Scottish Government’s plans to hold a second independence referendum next year.

But speaking in the wake of Ms Truss’ victory over Rishi Sunak, the Scottish First Minister said the matter should not be decided by a prime minister that Scotland “wouldn’t have voted for”.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Scottish democracy is not the property of a UK prime minister. And nor is it the property of a UK prime minister that Scotland doesn’t and wouldn’t have voted for it.”

With the First Minister having outlined plans for a second independence referendum on October 19 2023, she said Scottish ministers were currently focused on the outcome of a Supreme Court hearing next month – where judges will consider if a vote can be held without the consent of the UK Government.

The SNP leader said: “We’re obviously, at the moment, looking ahead to the Supreme Court hearing which will look at the ability of the Scottish Parliament to legislate for a referendum without the consent of the UK Government.

“So we will see what the outcome of that is.

“But one thing is clear, and it’s a democratic principle here, the future of Scotland will be decided by the people of Scotland. It will not be decided by Liz Truss, any more than it would have been decided by Boris Johnson before her.

“It’s for Scotland to decide whether it wants to be independent or not.”

Ms Sturgeon has previously made clear that if she cannot hold another independence vote, she will seek to use the next Westminster general election as a “de facto referendum” on the issue.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media