Search

05 Sept 2022

Rapper shot dead in Kensington High Street named by police

Rapper shot dead in Kensington High Street named by police

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

05 Sept 2022 5:59 PM

A 29-year-old rapper fatally shot in west London has been named by police.

Maximillian Kusi-Owusu died after being gunned down in Kensington High Street just after 2am on Sunday.

Those living nearby told the PA news agency they had heard multiple shots which sounded like fireworks.

The Evening Standard said Mr Kusi-Owusu was a drill rapper known as M Lo.

A friend told the newspaper: “Fame never changed Max. He’s a very straightforward, energetic and down-to-earth human being.

“He was extremely talented musically. I’m sure his music will live on for as long as we are here.

“He knows nothing else other than to look out for his friends and family and most importantly his daughter, who he would do anything in this world for.”

A 29-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 824/04SEP.

To remain anonymous, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media