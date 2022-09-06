Live: Final speech from Boris Johnson before Liz Truss takes over as PM

Britain’s 56th prime minister Liz Truss will take office later on Tuesday on a day of speeches bookending an official audience with the Queen.

Boris Johnson makes final speech as PM

Pledges his 'fervent support' for successor Liz Truss

Leaves Downing Street with wife Carrie for journey to see Queen in Balmoral

7.50am

The outgoing Prime Minister’s final words were address to the British public: “Above all, thanks to you, to the British people, to the voters, for giving me the chance to serve, all of you who worked so tirelessly together to beat Covid, to put us where we are today.

“Together, we have laid foundations that will stand the test of time, whether by taking back control of our laws or putting in vital new infrastructure, great solid masonry on which we will continue to build together, paving the path of prosperity now and for future generations.

“I will be supporting Liz Truss and the new government every step of the way.”

7.50am

Boris Johnson said if his dog Dilyn and Larry the Downing Street cat can “put behind them their occasional difficulties”, then so can the Tory party.

He said: “Thank you everybody who’s helped look after me and my family over the last three years, including Dilyn the dog.

“I just say to my party if Dilyn and Larry can put behind them their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative Party.

7.48am

Boris Johnson emphasised the early delivery of weapons to Ukraine and the economic support offered to the public, saying his successor would “get people through this crisis”.

He said the “early supplies of weapons to the heroic Ukrainian Armed Forces” may “very well have helped change the course of the biggest European war of 80 years”.

He praised his Government for getting “this economy moving again from July last year despite all the opposition”, saying it meant that “we have and will continue to have that economic strength to give people the cash they need to get through this energy crisis that has been caused by Putin’s vicious war”.

Mr Johnson also said: “I know that Liz Truss and this compassionate Conservative government will do everything we can to get people through this crisis and this country will endure it.

“And if Putin thinks that he can succeed by blackmailing or bullying the British people, then he is utterly deluded.”

7.45am

7.42am

Mr Johnson celebrated the success of the vaccines rollout as he delivered his final speech from No 10 as Prime Minister.

He said: “Through that lacquered black door, a new prime minister will shortly go to meet a fantastic group of public servants.

“The people who got Brexit done. The people who delivered the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, and never forget 70% of the entire population got a dose within six months – faster than any comparable country. That is government for you. That’s this Conservative government.”

7.40am

Those who had gathered to watch Mr Johnson’s farewell speech at Downing Street broke into cheers as he finished his address.

Mr Johnson held his wife Carrie’s hand and shook hands with some of those gathered as he left the street, to applause.

7.39am

As soon as Boris Johnson began his speech, protesters began playing “Bye Bye Boris” from Kings Charles Street, which runs parallel to Downing Street.

The song is a remix of Bye Bye Baby, which anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray and his supporters often play during their protests.

Others could be heard shouting from Whitehall.

7.37am

Boris Johnson said he would be offering “fervent support” to Liz Truss’ government during a “tough time” for households across the country.

Tory MPs and officials who had gathered at Downing Street to watch the outgoing Prime Minister’s speech laughed as he compared himself to a “booster rocket” splashing down to earth having done his job as he resigned his post.

7.34am

As he kicked off his valedictory speech in Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: “This is it folks. Thank you everybody for coming out so early this morning.

“In only a couple of hours I will be in Balmoral to see Her Majesty the Queen and the torch will finally be passed to a new Conservative leader.

“The baton will be handed over in what has unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race. They changed the rules halfway through, but never mind that now.”

7.33am

Boris Johnson said “this is it, folks” as he gave his final speech as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, highlighting his government’s record on Brexit, supporting Ukraine and the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

7.30am

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke said “obsessing” about Liz Truss’s margin of victory is “to miss the point”.

He told Times Radio it “makes no difference to the ultimate outcome” whether she won by “one vote or a million”.

Mr Clarke suggested the fact Mr Truss’s final share of the vote was lower than polling of Tory members forecast in early August was because she “consciously made a decision” ahead of the result to prepare for taking office rather than forcing her campaign.

“I think winning most elections by 57% is regarded as a good outcome,” he said, adding that Ms Truss now has a “very clear mandate” to get on with the business of governing.

He added: “Obsessing about the margin of victory is to miss the point. Liz has won. She’s won comfortably. Everyone is quite rightly emphasising that now is the time for the Conservative Party to come together and to get behind her leadership, to govern in the national interest.”

7.25am

A crowd of MPs and political staff and officials has gathered at either side of the door to Number 10 in anticipation of Mr Johnson’s resignation speech shortly.

7.22am

Another face missing from the future Truss cabinet will be Priti Patel who has quit as Home Secretary.

In her resignation letter to Boris Johnson on Monday, Ms Patel said it was her “choice” to continue her public service from the backbenches, when Ms Truss formally takes up her post as prime minister on Tuesday.

It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years. I am proud of our work to back the police, reform our immigration system and protect our country. My letter to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson 👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/seTx6ikX25 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) September 5, 2022

While she pledged her support for the new leader, Ms Patel said it was “vital” that she continued to support the policies she had pursued to tackle illegal immigration – including the deportation of asylum seekers to Rwanda.

“It has been the honour of my life to serve as Home Secretary for the last three years,” she tweeted.

7.18am

One Cabinet member not expected to take up a roll in the new Truss administration is Nadine Dorries.

While the Culture Secretary had been tipped to keep the position after offering strong backing for Ms Truss doing the leadership campaign, Ms Dorries has announced she is standing down and returning to the backbenches.

It is expected that she will now be given a peerage in Mr Johnson’s resignation honours list, triggering a by-election in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency.

7.12am

A number of key allies and supporters have already been pencilled in for some of the most senior roles in Liz Truss’s cabinet which should begin to formed later on Tuesday, including Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng who is widely expected to be given the crucial role of chancellor.

If confirmed he will have the task of delivering on her promised “bold” plan to deal with surging energy bills which have plunged households and businesses into crisis.

Other key appointments are expected to include Attorney General Suella Braverman, who is tipped for promotion to home secretary, and Education Secretary James Cleverly, who is expected to be the new foreign secretary.

Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary who is described as Ms Truss’s closest friend at Westminster, is thought to be in line to become health secretary while Ben Wallace is expected to remain as Defence Secretary.

7.05am

The lectern bearing the crest of state has been brought out to the front of Downing Street ahead of Boris Johnson’s farewell speech of his premiership.

7.02am

7am

Under normal circumstances, the pomp and drama of the royal appointment is mostly confined to London over the course of an afternoon, with the outgoing premier making a statement outside No 10 before a short car ride to Buckingham Palace.

But this time, the departing and incoming prime ministers will both have to make the 500-mile journey to the Queen’s Aberdeenshire retreat.

Mr Johnson is expected to leave Downing Street for the last time after his farewell address at 7.30am.

Mr Johnson and Ms Truss are expected to fly to Aberdeen on separate planes, with the current Prime Minister expected to arrive at the door of Balmoral Castle at 11.20am to formally tender his resignation.

Once he has left, the new Tory leader will be invited in.

Ms Truss is due to arrive at Balmoral at 12.10pm, when she will be appointed prime minister and asked to form an administration.

After around 30 minutes with the Queen, Ms Truss is expected to fly back to London and arrive at Downing Street to address the nation for the first time as PM at around 4pm.