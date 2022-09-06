Search

06 Sept 2022

‘A Team’ teenager fatally shot in alleyway, court told

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 1:10 PM

A teenage member of a group calling itself the “A Team” was shot in the forehead and killed after he went out cycling with a friend, a court has heard.

Taylor Cox, 19, was allegedly murdered by three young men armed with at least one gun, in an alleyway in Hornsey, north London, on the afternoon of June 8 last year.

The Old Bailey was told the victim was a member of the “A Team”, a group associated with the N19 postcode of London.

He and his friend were riding together, each armed with a knife, jurors were told.

The alleged killers, Jaden McGibbon, Robel Michael and Sichem Mangituka-Mpelo, were armed with at least one gun, it was claimed.

Prosecutor Julian Evans QC said that when the defendants realised they were nearby, they set out to “look for them, locate them, and then attack them”.

McGibbon first became aware that Mr Cox and his friend were close by, and he alerted Michael, who passed the information to Mpelo, it is claimed.

Shortly after 4.22pm, McGibbon cycled to meet the other two, who were on foot, and they all sped off towards their quarry, the jury was told.

Mr Evans said that McGibbon was “prepared for trouble” and had covered his face.

He said: “All three men were making their way, at speed, towards the alleyway that leads to Hornsey Rise Gardens.

“In the moments that followed, Taylor Cox was shot in the alleyway.

“He was shot once, in the forehead, causing a catastrophic head injury from which he later died.”

In the course of the incident, at least four .32 calibre bullets were fired from the same gun, likely to be a revolver, jurors heard.

Mr Evans said ballistic evidence indicated that a fifth shot may have been fired from a second gun, as a spent 9mm Parabellum calibre cartridge case was found at the scene.

“In the alleyway, at least one of the defendants fired his gun at Mr Cox. He did so, intending to hit him and, intending at the very least, to cause him really serious harm. The gun was fired a number of times.

“The other defendants lent their support and encouragement to the shooter, or shooters, also intending that Cox be caused really serious harm as a result of the attack,” the prosecutor said.

After the shooting, the defendants fled the scene, the court heard.

Later that day, McGibbon’s girlfriend, Dunia Oukili, allegedly rented a flat where he lay low.

Four days later, McGibbon was arrested at the flat and four fired .32 cartridge cases and two misfired cartridges were recovered from Oukili’s handbag, it is claimed.

McGibbon, Michael, and Mpelo, all aged 21, from north London, are charged with murder and Oukili, 20, of Camden, is accused of perverting the course of justice.

It is alleged she bought a new telephone SIM card for McGibbon, arranged accommodation for McGibbon and Mpelo, and transport for McGibbon and a change of hairstyle for him.

She also allegedly hid ballistic material and provided a false witness statement to police investigating the death of Mr Cox.

The defendants deny the charges against them and the trial continues.

