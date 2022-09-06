Search

06 Sept 2022

Labour call to scrap ‘reckless’ NI Protocol Bill amid cost-of-living crisis

Labour call to scrap ‘reckless’ NI Protocol Bill amid cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 3:07 PM

Labour has called on the Government to scrap the “reckless” Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to avoid “hitting the British people in their pockets”.

Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy told the Commons that instead of finding a solution over the summer, the Conservatives ramped up the rhetoric on the protocol, risking “new trade barriers with Europe”.

As Foreign Secretary, new Prime Minister Liz Truss angered the EU by tabling the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allow ministers unilaterally to scrap the arrangements the UK signed up to as part of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The European Commission has insisted such a move would breach international law.

During the Tory leadership campaign, there was also speculation that Ms Truss may move to suspend the protocol once in No 10 – by triggering a mechanism called Article 16.

Speaking in the Commons during Foreign Office Questions, Mr Lammy said: “We’re facing a cost-of-living crisis where bills are skyrocketing and people across the country will face the choice between eating and heating.

“Instead of proposing a solution, the Conservatives have spent the summer ramping up the rhetoric on the protocol to risk new trade barriers with Europe.

“Now this minister has had a recent elevation, will he take this opportunity to commit to scrapping the reckless Protocol Bill, so that it can begin serious negotiations with the EU to fix the protocol and avoid hitting the British public in their pockets?”

Europe minister Graham Stuart told MPs the first thing he did when he was appointed in early July was to read the protocol, insisting “it doesn’t matter how you look at it, it isn’t functioning”.

He said: “I thank (him) for yet again making so crystal clear both to the House and the British public that in any dispute he and his party will always side with the EU and not the interests of the British people.

“I’m horribly new to this brief, the first thing I did, the first weekend after my appointment, was to read the protocol, and it doesn’t matter how you look at it, it isn’t functioning, it isn’t working and for (him) and his party to suggest that it is us and not the EU that needs to change tack, all I would say is, yet again he betrays the British people and shows why Labour now and in the past and in the future is unfit for office.”

Later on, SNP foreign affairs spokesman Alyn Smith accused Ms Truss of using the plans to overhaul parts of the Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland as a “vehicle” to win power.

He said: “The only way the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill makes sense to me, because it is wrong in international law, it is wrong in politics in that most MLAs support the protocol, it is wrong as a negotiating tactic because it has put backs up across the EU, there are ways of reforming the protocol within the protocol, but that has been ignored.

“The only way it makes sense was a vehicle for the future prime minister to prove how tough she is to Europe. Now is the time to get rid of it, as we have heard it is stymieing lots of constructive relations.”

Conservative former minister Steve Baker said the protocol “as it stands today has become a thorn in the side of relations between us and Ireland”.

He added: “Isn’t it time that we proceeded with the humility to recognise the legitimate interests of all parties to the protocol and also the fierce resolve to say enough is enough.

“It is time to solve the evident problems which have arisen and to evolve the protocol in a negotiated way if possible, but in any event to a solution which can last.”

Mr Stuart replied: “The protocol is not delivering the main objective set out on its face, that’s why something has to be done … I believe … that our clear preference for a negotiated solution is the right one, and I would further add of course that within the Bill is the facility to accelerate any negotiated agreement, and that is very much our offer to the EU.

“We’d prefer a negotiated solution, it’s very important to put this right.”

Meanwhile, DUP chief whip Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said the protocol “has ripped apart the Belfast Agreement, it’s undermined democracy in Northern Ireland, it has increased costs to consumers and businesses, disrupted GB and Northern Ireland trade and displaced it with trade from the Republic, and is being cynically used by the EU as a mechanism to punish the UK for leaving the EU regardless of the cost to the people of Northern Ireland”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media