Search

06 Sept 2022

Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

Meghan confesses to love of Archie comics and redheads in podcast

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

The Duchess of Sussex has said she romanticised the Archie comic books as a child because she dreamed of a “cookie cutter-looking perfect life”, confessing she had a thing for redheads.

Meghan went on to marry the Duke of Sussex who has red hair, just like the series’ main character, all-American teenager Archie Andrews.

But ex-actress Meghan said she did not name her son Archie, now three, after the popular tales.

Meghan, in conversation with Mindy Kaling on the duchess’s Archetypes podcast, said the comics were her favourite childhood books.

She described how she used to read them because she was “alone so much as a child” and was a “latchkey kid”.

Meghan said she wondered “Am I going to get the guy one day?” adding that she was “the smart one, not the pretty one”.

The duchess said: “I was alone so much as a child, right, and also a latchkey kid, and I think I read a lot of Archie comic books ironically.

“My son is not named after Archie comic books, but I loved them. I collected them.”

She added: “I think for me, especially, my parents split up when I was around two, three years old, and I always wanted this sort of cookie cutter-looking perfect life and you looked at that and there’s like a boy in a letterman jacket.

“I romanticised that. It’s all part of the things that make you have this idea of what you want your life to be like when you grew up.

“I always thought I’m way more Betty than Veronica and am I going to get the guy one day? And I was the smart one, not the pretty one. All this stuff was wrapped up in reading Archie comic books and just, I think, was aspirational in some ways.”

Kaling said that the comics “never got too sexy”, telling Meghan: “Well, you like redheads.”

Meghan laughed and said: “I do and I like the name Archie,” describing it as all being “full circle”.

Archie and friends Jughead Jones, Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge have been updated for a modern audience with Riverdale, a Netflix American teenage drama series.

Kaling said she liked the Harriet The Spy books.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media