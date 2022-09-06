New PM Liz Truss says country can ‘ride out the storm’ with energy help promise

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would “ride out the storm” as she prepared a multibillion-pound package to help Britons cope with soaring energy costs.
In her first speech in the role, she acknowledged the economic headwinds facing the country but promised action this week to help with energy bills.
Speaking in Downing Street, she said: “I’m confident that together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy and we can become the modern brilliant Britain that I know we can be.
“This is our vital mission to ensure opportunity and prosperity for all people and future generations. I’m determined to deliver.”
