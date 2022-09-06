Search

06 Sept 2022

PM’s maiden speech goes ahead outside Downing Street after chaotic weather

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 6:36 PM

The weather wreaked havoc ahead of Liz Truss’s first speech as Prime Minister, with heavy rain forcing the Number 10 podium inside and out again before the new Tory leader addressed the nation.

Journalists and members of parliament were left in limbo as the heavens opened while Ms Truss’s convoy drove through London towards Downing Street.

At one point, a bin bag was draped over the podium microphone.

However, just as it looked as though Ms Truss would be forced inside, the inclement weather subsided and the podium, which had been taken inside, was again brought back on to the street.

Dozens of MPs also returned to the pavement outside Number 11, with many more further down the street.

Ms Truss arrived in Downing Street to cheers and was then able to speak immediately outside Number 10.

She took office on Tuesday after meeting the Queen at Balmoral, becoming the UK’s third female prime minister.

Her flights to and from Aberdeen International Airport were disrupted by stormy conditions, with Ms Truss’s plane forced to circle the airport before landing, and then remain on the runway for several minutes before departing later in the afternoon, causing knock-on delays to her arrival in London.

Thunder and lightning had earlier struck the country, while there were reports of more than 30,000 flashes of lightning recorded across the UK and northern France on Monday night.

A Met Office spokesman had earlier warned: “Going forward this week, the unsettled theme is continuing with some heavy showers possible for many through the week as low pressure dominates the UK.”

