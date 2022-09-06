Raab, Barclay and Shapps out of Government as Liz Truss begins forming Cabinet

Dominic Raab was swiftly kicked out of the Cabinet as the deputy prime minister became the first causality of Liz Truss’s reshuffle after she entered No 10.

Grant Shapps and Steve Barclay, two other secretaries of state who backed Tory leadership rival Rishi Sunak, were also quickly despatched to the backbenches by the new Prime Minister.

Ms Truss’s shake-up began promptly after she headed to her House of Commons office after delivering her first speech in Downing Street on Tuesday.

Thanks to the brilliant MoJ team for all their hard work over the last year. Good luck to the new PM and her team. I look forward to supporting the government from the backbenches. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 6, 2022

Mr Raab, who was justice secretary as well as second in command to Boris Johnson, had not expected to continue his run in Government, having described Ms Truss’s tax plans as an “electoral suicide note”.

The MP for Esher and Walton announced he would be supporting the Government from the backbenches.

“Thanks to the brilliant MoJ (Ministry of Justice) team for all their hard work over the last year.

“Good luck to the new PM and her team,” Mr Raab tweeted.

“I look forward to supporting the Government from the backbenches.”

It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary; a job I loved. Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause and the interests of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 6, 2022

Mr Shapps also tweeted his own exit as Transport Secretary but did not make the same remarks of support for the new Tory leader.

“It has been a privilege to serve as Transport Secretary; a job I loved,” he said.

“Now I look forward to being a strong, independent voice on the backbenches, developing policies that will further the Conservative cause and the interests of my constituents in Welwyn Hatfield.”

Mr Barclay, the MP for North East Cambridgeshire who had been health secretary for Mr Johnson’s final months in office, tweeted: “Thanks to all colleagues, both political & civil service, for their fantastic support. Wishing @trussliz & her ministerial team every success for the future.”

Priti Patel, who did not endorse any candidate for the leadership, announced her departure as Home Secretary on Monday before Ms Truss even took office.

The role has been publicly linked with Suella Braverman, the Attorney General.

Nadine Dorries confirmed that she had been asked by Ms Truss to stay on as Culture Secretary but had decided that she also would be returning to the backbenches.

Mr Sunak, the former chancellor whose resignation helped trigger the downfall of Boris Johnson, has also made clear he does not expect to be offered a new job.

His supporters, however, have been urging Ms Truss to appoint an “inclusive” Cabinet and not simply surround herself with loyalists in the way that Mr Johnson was accused of doing.

Ahead of the formal announcements, a number of the most senior positions have already become clear with Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng set to take over as Chancellor and Education Secretary James Cleverly becoming Foreign Secretary.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey – regarded as Ms Truss’s closest confidante at Westminster – is expected to be the new Health Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister, while Mrs Braverman is heading for the Home Office.

Ben Wallace is set to remain as Defence Secretary, but there is less certainly over other appointments.