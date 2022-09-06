Search

06 Sept 2022

Liz Truss makes first speech as leader beneath stormy skies at Downing Street

Liz Truss makes first speech as leader beneath stormy skies at Downing Street

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 7:40 PM

Liz Truss gave her maiden speech as Prime Minister beneath stormy skies after torrential downpours over Downing Street threatened to delay her address to the nation.

Thunder rumbled overhead and dozens of rain-spattered Tory MPs flanking the door to Number 10 broke into rapturous applause as Ms Truss arrived at a rain-soaked lectern.

Fittingly, the incoming prime minister said the UK would “ride out the storm” of the cost-of-living crisis, and she is expected to announce measures to alleviate pressure on struggling families in the coming days.

Ms Truss had flown in from Scotland after an audience with the Queen at Balmoral which saw her take over from Boris Johnson as premier.

Her motorcade was then filmed by a helicopter following her journey through London to the prime minister’s official residence.

Meanwhile, Therese Coffey, who has been tipped to become deputy prime minister, was seen smiling amid dozens of MPs closest to the door of No 10.

Many more Cabinet hopefuls, including James Cleverly, Ben Wallace and Jacob Rees-Mogg, were tightly packed between journalists and the security gates to the street.

Downing Street staff brought the official lectern out moments before Ms Truss made her speech.

They had earlier covered the microphone with a binbag and briefly retreated indoors during the worst of the downpour.

Wearing a navy blue blazer and matching skirt with beige shoes, Truss walked towards the door of her new residence with her husband, Hugh O’Leary, who stood behind her as she faced an umbrella-clad press pack.

Her speech, which focused on economic policy and promised action to help with the cost of energy bills, lasted around four minutes and 30 seconds – less than half the length of Mr Johnson’s 11-minute maiden speech in 2019.

Ms Truss smiled and waved with her husband as cameras flashed and Conservative MPs filled the street with applause, before entering the door to No 10 as Prime Minister for the first time.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media