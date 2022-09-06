Search

06 Sept 2022

Law society warns of rise in miscarriages of justice as not proven scrapped

Law society warns of rise in miscarriages of justice as not proven scrapped

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Sept 2022 9:47 PM

Legal professionals in Scotland say scrapping the not proven verdict could see a rise in miscarriages of justice.

The Law Society of Scotland said it is “deeply concerned” about Tuesday’s announcement.

Nicola Sturgeon told the chamber: “If approved by Parliament, this will be a change of truly historic significance in Scotland, and one firmly intended to improve access to justice for victims of crime.”

But Murray Etherington, president of the society, said making such a “fundamental change” must be done with the “upmost care and consideration” for the wider implications.

He said: “It is in the interests of every citizen that we have a fair, just and accessible criminal justice system for all those involved.

“We are surprised and disappointed by the omission of a Legal Aid Bill in the Government’s legislative programme.

“Set against the backdrop of a cost-of-living crisis, ensuring that those most in need can access legal support irrespective of their financial situation is more important now than ever.”

According to the society, talks on the issue are ongoing.

The Law Society also said it is “pleased” the Scottish Government is proposing a new Bill to reform legal services regulation.

Mr Etherington said: “Much of the current legislation is over 40 years old and is simply unfit for Scotland’s modern legal sector and the international market in which it now competes.

“The system for handling legal complaints in particular is too slow, too complex, too expensive and needs urgent overhaul.

“This new legislation provides an opportunity to make real improvements which better protect the consumers and also allows the legal profession to thrive.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media