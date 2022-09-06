Search

07 Sept 2022

Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research

Pressure to reach life milestones affecting younger generations more – research

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 1:01 AM

Pressure to hit social milestones such as getting married, having children and buying a house is affecting younger people more than previous generations, research suggests.

Some 77% of millennials (25 to 39-year-olds) and 83% of Gen Z (16 to 24-year-olds) feel pressure to reach traditional life milestones, according to a survey for the charity Relate.

This is up from 66% of over-75s and 70% of baby boomers (55 to 74-year-olds), who said they felt this way when they were younger.

Relate, which provides relationships support in England and Wales, said “milestone anxiety” is a topic that is increasingly coming up in therapy sessions.

The survey, of 2,022 UK respondents, was carried out by Censuswide between August 9-11.

It found that pressure to have children is rising for millennials, with 35% of feeling this way, compared to 17% of baby boomers and 13% of over-75s when they were younger.

Getting married was the second milestone younger people feel pressure to reach.

Gen Z were the least likely to say marriage was important to them (27%) compared to 38% of millennials, 41.9% of boomers and 60% of over-75s.

Some 14.9% of millennials said they felt pressure to buy a house with their partner – up from 8.6% of boomers and 7.5% of over-75s.

One in eight respondents said a lack of confidence in their own ability was the reason they had not reached life milestones, while the same proportion said it was down to mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

Finances were also cited as a reason.

Of those feeling pressure, 39% said this was coming from themselves, with 22% attributing it to society in general and 21% to their parents.

Gen Z were the most likely to say this pressure was coming from social media and the media (23%).

Male and lesbian, gay or bisexual respondents were more likely to report feeling pressure, the survey found.

Younger survey participants were more likely to feel that there are alternative milestones society should better recognise.

These include leaving an unhealthy relationship, deciding not to have children, deciding to stay single, coming out as LGBTQ+ and clearing your student debt.

Relate counsellor Natasha Silverman said she sees lots of clients in their 20s and 30s who are feeling “immense pressure” to achieve certain milestones.

She said: “The early 30s seem to be a real crunch point and people can judge themselves unfairly when they haven’t done things they think they ‘should have’.

“The truth is that people do things at different points, not always in the same order and some take a different path entirely.

“That’s absolutely valid and to be celebrated. It’s all about creating a life that’s authentic to you.”

Aidan Jones, Relate chief executive, said: “Gen Z is known for passion and action in driving change – it makes complete sense that this applies to relationships too.

“They want different milestones to be celebrated – like leaving an unhealthy relationship – and Relate’s here to support that reappraisal of what matters all the way.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media