07 Sept 2022

Fatal police shooting: Met recognises ‘devastating and lasting impact’ on family

07 Sept 2022 1:52 PM

The Metropolitan Police has expressed its condolences to the loved ones of a rapper who was shot dead by armed officers, saying the force understands that “the family and community want answers”.

Chris Kaba, who was due to become a father within months, died after a police chase that ended in Streatham Hill, south London, on Monday night.

His Audi was hemmed in by two police cars in narrow residential street Kirkstall Gardens before one round was fired from a police weapon.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Commander Alexis Boon said: “I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and friends of the man who died and I recognise the devastating and lasting impact this tragic incident will have on them.

“I understand that this incident is extremely concerning and I would like to reassure the community that the Met is co-operating fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as they carry out a thorough and independent investigation.

“I also recognise that the family and community want answers about what happened. I know the IOPC investigators are working hard to establish the facts but also need some time and space to be able to progress their inquiries.

“Myself, along with the local policing commander, have met with key partners and community members, and will continue to actively work together to engage with, and to reassure the public, at this difficult time.”

The shooting is being investigated by the IOPC, as is standard in deaths following police contact.

The pastor at a church which Mr Kaba attended as a child said that there are discussions in the community about organising a vigil for him.

Reverend Siaa-Liane Mathurin, of New Park Road Baptist Church, said: “Chris came to the church when he was little. He was from round here, he lived just over the road.

“The community are scared. I’ve had young people come to me asking ‘why did they shoot him?’

“There are families who didn’t send their kids to school today.

“I’m speaking to community leaders about organising a demonstration or a vigil.”

Speaking at the scene on Tuesday, Kim Alleyne, 49, whose daughter Karimah Waite was engaged to Mr Kaba, said of him: “He was so loved. He was so funny. He was super kind. Crazy. He was always happy. He’d do anything for you.

“He was a fiance, he was due to get married in five months’ time. He’s got a baby on the way that he’s never going to see.

“It’s horrible and so shocking and so sad.”

Some paying tribute at the scene said Mr Kaba was a rapper known as Madix or Mad Itch 67.

Jefferson Bosela, 27, who was Mr Kaba’s cousin, said: “He was a good person, a good, happy guy. He didn’t deserve that. No-one deserves that.

“Nobody deserves to be shot by the police, whether they are a good person or a bad person.”

