Sturgeon: Truss and I need to put differences aside and work together

Nicola Sturgeon has appealed to the new Prime Minister Liz Truss to put their political differences aside as she admits she is “encouraged” by some of the touted cost-of-living plans.

Scotland’s First Minister said there was currently no date in the diary for a face-to-face meeting with the new Prime Minister – but said Ms Truss was welcome to Bute house “anytime she likes” for discussion.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine programme, Ms Sturgeon said: “There are big, really important issues for us to discuss. We have deep political differences. I think we can take that as read.

“But we’ve got a responsibility and duty to the people we serve to work together to find ways of getting through the cost-of-living crisis.

“I stand ready to work constructively with Liz Truss, notwithstanding the differences we have.”

The relationship between the two leaders became a key point of the Tory leadership debate as Ms Truss called the First Minister an “attention seeker” who should be “ignored”.

But Ms Sturgeon has now said she was willing to take the Prime Minister “as I find her” as she hints at leaving their issues in the past.

She said: “We’re both in big positions of responsibility at the most serious time of crisis that most of us, certainly either of us, can remember, so we’ve got to try to work together.”

The First Minister added: “We need to put that aside to make sure we are doing everything we can within our different spheres of responsibility to help people at a time of real crisis and real need.”

The new Prime Minister has said a raft of measures to help with the cost crisis and soaring energy bills will be announced in the Commons on Thursday.

And Ms Sturgeon said she is “encouraged” by “some of the speculation” over the measures, which incudes a possible energy bills freeze.

However, her comments come as the First Minister called into question Ms Truss’ judgment regarding some of her ministerial appointments.

She told journalists in Edinburgh: “It seems to be just the Prime Minister’s own supporters that are in the Cabinet. There doesn’t appear to be any attempt to reach out across her party.

“That’s more for her party to think about, but whether it’s a Cabinet of all the talents is open to massive question.”

She added: “Any Prime Minister that puts Jacob Rees-Mogg in charge of energy and therefore by definition in charge of some of the big decisions that will guide the UK’s response to tackling the climate emergency has to have a big question mark over her judgment.”