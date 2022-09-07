Search

07 Sept 2022

‘Big question mark’ over Truss’s judgment on Cabinet appointments – Sturgeon

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

07 Sept 2022 3:55 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested there is a “big question mark” over Liz Truss’s judgment following the announcement of her new Cabinet.

The Prime Minister selected her new-look Government on Tuesday evening after arriving at Downing Street following an audience with the Queen in Balmoral.

Few ministers from Boris Johnson’s Cabinet remained after the major overhaul, with Ms Truss instead appearing to select allies to take on various ministerial roles.

Asked for her opinion on the new Cabinet, Scottish First Minister Ms Sturgeon said: “It’s not really a new Government. It’s just a bit of a shuffling of the deck chairs.

“A couple of things strike me about it. Firstly, it seems to be just the Prime Minister’s own supporters that are in her Cabinet.

“That doesn’t appear to be any attempt to sort of reach out across her party. That’s more for her party to think about, but whether it’s a Cabinet of all the talents I think is open to massive question.”

The First Minister was also critical of the decision to appoint Jacob Rees-Mogg as Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Mr Rees-Mogg has previously decried “climate alarmism”, played down the earthquake risk of fracking, and stressed the need for oil firms to be able to keep their profits amid calls for a windfall tax.

Ms Sturgeon said: “Any Prime Minister that puts Jacob Rees-Mogg in charge of energy – and therefore, by definition, in charge of some of the big decisions that will guide the UK’s response to tackling the climate emergency – has to have a big question mark over her judgment.”

The First Minister also said that she has not yet spoken to the new Prime Minister, adding: “I’m sure we will speak shortly. It hasn’t happened yet.”

