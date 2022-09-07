Search

08 Sept 2022

HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time

HRT medicine to be sold without prescription for the first time

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A medicine for menopausal woman is to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the UK.

Boots said that it is the first to sell a hormone replacement therapy over the counter, as well as selling online.

The high street chain will be offering Gina 10 microgram vaginal tablets for £29.99 for 24 tablets.

The drug, which was reclassified from a prescription only medicine to a pharmacy medicine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) earlier this year, treats one of the symptoms of menopause, vaginal atrophy.

This occurs when reduced oestrogen levels in the body lead to a thinning, drying and inflammation of the vaginal wall.

The medicine, manufactured by Novo Nordisk, treats the condition by replacing the reduced oestrogen.

It will be available for women aged 50 and over who have not had a period in at least a year.

Before purchasing the treatment, women will have a consultation with a pharmacists to ensure it is the right medicine for them.

Those buying online will have an online consultation.

Bina Mehta, a pharmacist at Boots, said: “Oestrogen levels decline after the menopause and can lead to changes in vaginal health that cause uncomfortable symptoms like vaginal dryness and itching.

“Unlike other menopause symptoms, these are usually chronic and progressive and will not resolve without treatment.

“Menopause is a natural process and everyone’s experience is different.

“I encourage those who are going through any stage of the menopause to come and speak to their local pharmacist for personalised advice and recommendations alongside guidance, where appropriate, on how to optimise HRT treatments – we are here to help.”

Boots is launching the product on Thursday and rolling it out to all stores by the end of October.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media