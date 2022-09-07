Search

08 Sept 2022

Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ to defend green policies

Tory MP begins ‘net zero tour’ to defend green policies

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 1:25 AM

A leading Tory environmentalist is to begin a tour of the UK in defence of green policies on Thursday amid “siren calls” to abandon net zero in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

Chris Skidmore, a Conservative MP and former energy minister, will visit Liverpool and Manchester on the first leg of his year-long tour, as Liz Truss outlines her policy on energy bills and the cost of living.

Mr Skidmore said: “Three years ago I signed net zero into law and in 2019 all major political parties committed to net zero by 2050 or sooner.

“The new government must not listen to siren calls to row back on environmental commitments when the solutions to the multiple crises we face, from climate to the cost of living, are complementary.”

Rising energy bills have led some commentators, including figures within the Conservative Party, to blame net zero policies for the cost-of-living crisis, but Mr Skidmore said green policies would make the UK more resilient against rising gas prices.

He added: “This net zero and nature tour will show the massive public and political support for action, away from debates in Westminster which are increasingly alien to businesses, local authorities and charities, who see the economic and environmental reality – and are cracking on with the job.”

At the same time, Parliament’s All-Party Environment Group, chaired by Mr Skidmore, has written to Liz Truss urging her to recommit to reaching net zero by 2050, expand the use of renewable power and insulate more British homes to bring down bills permanently.

The cross-party group of MPs has also called on Ms Truss to attend the UN biodiversity summit in Montreal in December.

During the leadership campaign, Ms Truss told the Conservative Environment Network that she supported the UK’s net zero target, but also spoke out against using agricultural land for solar farms.

On Thursday and Friday Mr Skidmore will visit sites in the North West including a decarbonisation site in Liverpool, an energy efficient housing project in Salford and a peat restoration project in Oldham.

The former energy minister’s “net zero” tour has been in the planning for months, with Mr Skidmore telling the PA news agency in May that he was intending to embark on a “Rolling Thunder” tour to counter “populist” opposition to net zero.

After launching in the North West, the tour will continue throughout the UK over the course of the next 12 months.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media