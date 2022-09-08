Search

08 Sept 2022

Terror-related arrests in UK rise by 11% over past year

Terror-related arrests in UK rise by 11% over past year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:25 AM

Terror-related arrests have increased by 11% over the past year, according to Home Office figures.

Police forces in the UK arrested 203 people for terrorism-related activity in the year ending June 30 2022 – 20 more than in the previous 12-month period.

Of the people arrested, 94 (46%) were released under investigation, while 50 (25%) were released without being charged.

As of Thursday, some 49 suspects (24%) had been charged, and 10 (5%) faced alternative action, including being cautioned or recalled to prison.

As in previous years, most suspects were male and British, with only five of the 203 people arrested being women.

Some 75% of them were British or British dual nationals.

Among those arrested, 16% were youngsters aged under 18, though the main demographic was men over 30 (41%).

As of Thursday, 66 people had been tried in court for terrorism-related offences, with high levels of conviction, at 88%.

The number of people subjected to stop and searches by the Metropolitan Police has also dropped by 12% over the past year.

Some 396 people were searched by the force in the year up to June 30, compared with 452 in the 12 months prior.

Of the latest searches, 30 (8%) resulted in an arrest – two percentage points lower than in the previous year when 47 people were arrested (10%).

Since 2019, the Met has gradually been decreasing the number of stop and searches carried out.

In this year, some 699 were conducted by the force over a 12-month period.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media