08 Sept 2022

Number of patients stuck in beds but fit to leave hospital on rise – NHS data

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 12:55 PM

The number of people stuck in hospital beds who are fit to be discharged is on the rise and currently higher than last winter, NHS England figures show.

NHS data analysed by the PA news agency shows increasing numbers of people in England are well enough to leave hospital but are taking up beds due to a lack of social care, support or accommodation in the community.

August data for England saw the highest average number of delayed discharges since the current data began to be collected last December.

In August, an average of 13,388 people per day were in beds but were fit to leave, while the figure was 12,899 in July and 11,590 in June.

In contrast, the figure was 10,925 people per day last December, 12,201 in January this year and 12,025 in February.

It comes as other NHS figures show a mixed picture for the health service, with some improvements in ambulance response times, long waits and GP referrals for cancer diagnoses, but an overall record high number of people waiting for treatment.

